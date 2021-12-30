We’ve all been angry, so let’s take a few steps in the direction of a new normal.

I’m taking stock of my life as we approach 2022, just like many of you.

I’m finding that as I get older, I’m becoming less tolerant.

Is that how I’ve always been?

Here’s an excellent illustration.

Someone chose to saunter across a highly busy road without a care in the world the other day, while driving at the correct speed limit. They didn’t even look or wait for buses, lorries, or automobiles to halt.

Is it possible that these folks have a death wish, or are they simply stupid?

Do these morons not realize that they are putting not only their own lives at jeopardy, but also the lives of many others?

When it comes to tolerance, I believe good manners have been abandoned.

My mother taught me to always walk on the outside of a lady, move a chair at the dinner table, and open a car door, and she would be unhappy if I didn’t.

Is it correct, or will feminists consider it an insult to women who are equal to men and should not be treated differently?

I’m perplexed.

On one of my radio shows, I interviewed an expert on anger management.

It’s more likely to be a psychological irritability as you become older, he says.

When your blood sugar is low in the morning, this happens frequently.

If your rage is rising, he suggests telling yourself, “That’s just psychological.”

I tried it, and believe me when I say that it does not work.

Unfortunately, people with altzeimers and dementia are prone to irritation, grumpiness, and rage.

This is one of the condition’s negative side effects, and it’s especially painful for loved ones who are on the receiving end.

One of the most horrible things that come out of the epidemic, in my opinion, is the many people’s rage issues.

There are a variety of causes for this, but the love and compassion that was displayed at the start of the pandemic appears to have transformed into aggressiveness.

