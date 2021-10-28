Wetherspoons is slashing drink costs, offering 99p pints.

Wetherspoons pubs will sell pints for slightly under £1 starting next month.

Despite rising prices across the UK pub business, JD Wetherspoon has reinstated 99p pints on its menus.

According to PA, the company said it will lower the pricing of a variety of drinks throughout November as part of its efforts to entice more people back to pubs following pandemic lockdowns.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry, resulting in the permanent closure of a number of small enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments.

Wetherspoons announced three alcoholic beverages will be sold for 99p each in its 671 pubs across England: a pint of Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck’s, and a 25ml measure of Bell’s whisky with a mixer.

Due to minimum unit pricing constraints, Wetherspoons’ 99 pubs in Scotland and Wales will also sell Beck’s and Bell’s for 99p, while real ale will start at £1.10.

As part of the price cutbacks, all hot drinks will be 99p with free refills.

Tim Martin, the chairman, stated: “Our pubs are known for having a wide variety of drinks available at reasonable prices at all times.

“Throughout November, our consumers will be able to select from a wide range of beverages while also saving money.”

Despite the phase-out of VAT discounts, higher wages, and growing energy expenditures at venues, the pub company has continued to invest in keeping its prices low.

Other bar owners have warned that pints of beer will become more expensive as businesses struggle to absorb a slew of cost increases.

The price of a pint might rise by as much as 30p, according to Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Group.

He said to the BBC: “We just cannot handle all of these rising expenditures, whether they are related to energy, food inflation, or labor costs.

“Our only option is to raise the prices of food and beer in our bars.”