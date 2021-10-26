West Virginians aren’t climate “deniers,” but they don’t want to pay for the US green economy.

Coal is ingrained in the culture of West Virginia.

The state flag even features a coal miner.

It won’t be easy to undo that.

“Growing up in West Virginia, it’s nearly difficult to avoid being affected by the coal industry. It has a strong economic, cultural, political, and social presence “According to Brandon Dennison, a West Virginia native and CEO of Coalfield Development, a not-for-profit based in Wayne, West Virginia that works on personal, corporate, and community development projects.

“You’ve got numerous families that have been mining for generations,” he continued, “and there are coal trains, coal trucks, coal barges on the river, commercials on radio, TV, and so on everywhere you look.”

The region has a long and convoluted history of using coal to power the country. Mining boomed in the mid-nineteenth century, bringing riches to the state and neighboring area.

However, as more coal was removed, the economic rewards became increasingly unequal. Nearby states’ economies grew larger and more diverse, while West Virginia continued to export electricity and rely on coal, according to Dennison. The state neglected to diversify its energy infrastructure and was hesitant to invest in other economic prospects.

Despite the coal industry’s two-decade slump, new data reveals that it still accounts for about 10% of the state’s annual GDP. Coal-fired power facilities provide about 85% of the state’s electricity.

Wyoming produces significantly more coal than any other state, accounting for more than 40% of the nation’s total. With more than 12%, West Virginia is in second place. The coal industry employs roughly 13,900 miners in the state, down 33% from the 21,000 employed in 2010. It is the fourth poorest state in the country, with more than 17% of the population living in poverty.

Many tiny towns in West Virginia, such as Thurmond and Madison, were once thriving cultural, transportation, and commercial centers. They’re now little more than ghost towns, with stores boarded up and main roadways abandoned.

Residents, miners, and coal officials fear that if Washington lawmakers get their way, more of the same will happen.

“Practically every policy or legislative measure currently under consideration in Washington is extremely burdensome and will devastate America’s coal sector,” says Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association. This is a condensed version of the information.