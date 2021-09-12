West Virginia sets a new daily COVID case record twice in a week as hospitals are flooded.

In the last week, West Virginia established two new records for daily COVID-19 cases, as Republican Governor Jim Justice cautioned that the state is still “overwhelmed” with hospitalized patients.

West Virginia registered 1,821 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, setting a new high for daily infections. According to the Associated Press, this number surpassed a previous high of 1,738 new cases set just three days before. The highest number of daily positive cases in West Virginia prior to both days was just over 1,700 on December 31.

West Virginia’s health department had counted a total of 7,849 new cases over the previous six days by Saturday, surpassing the previous week’s seven-day total. According to the Associated Press, the number of active coronavirus infections in the state has more than doubled in the last three weeks, rising to 22,000 cases.

Justice recently stated that the state’s hospitals are still “overwhelmingly swamped” with new COVID patients. The governor’s office announced on Friday that coronavirus hospitalizations had reached an all-time high during the pandemic, with 818 people needing medical attention. There are 252 patients in the ICU, with 152 on ventilators, which is a new high.

During a Friday press briefing, Justice remarked, “Back when we started down this route with the Delta version, I came to you and said that we really needed to buckle up, because this animal might run rampant all across our state.” “It most certainly has.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, claims that 90 percent of ICU patients and 91 to 93 percent of ventilator patients are not vaccinated. In sum, 85 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals did not receive the vaccine.

During a press conference, Dr. Marsh said, “We’ve achieved that level of hospital bed capacity, taken up by persons infected with COVID-19, roughly 100 days faster than we did during our last surge in December 2020.”

“We can see that West Virginians are dying in greater numbers now. We were averaging approximately six deaths per week about six weeks ago. We are already over 60 this week,” he noted. As of Friday, 43 of the state’s 55 counties were in the highest-risk category for new infections, according to the governor’s office.

The state with the lowest immunization rate is West Virginia.