West Virginia Police Dismantled a Homemade Bomb on a Barge, but No Suspects Have Been Found.

After being discovered on a boat in the Ohio River on Thursday, West Virginia State Police destroyed a “self-made explosive.”

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, local, state, and federal police arrived on the site. According to the Parkersburg News & Sentinel, Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins said the explosive device was disassembled that afternoon.

Mankins remarked, “Apparently, they detected it down at the (Willow Island) locks and dam.” The barge was at the Pleasants/Tyler County line on the Ohio River. “They noticed something that didn’t seem quite right.” According to the publication, police looked to be setting up multiple checkpoints near a nursery along West Virginia 2 on the Pleasants County side, but not far from Tyler County.

On the Ohio side of the river, the St. Marys Volunteer Fire Department joined the operations by boat. According to the US Coast Guard, a safety cordon was established between mile markers 141 and 145 to discourage river navigation.

“We shut down all river traffic until we were convinced it was safe, with the device removed,” Mankins added. Several vessels were spotted anchored along the river late in the afternoon. “Any landing that (comes) into the river and may be used to launch a boat was closed down.” Due to an ongoing investigation, West Virginia authorities declined to provide further details about the bomb, but indicated it was a handmade explosive. No one has been charged in connection with the event as of Thursday.

The barge was carrying gravel, not dangerous chemicals, according to law authorities, and the device was discovered by dam officials at 2 a.m. while passing through a lock and dam. Later that morning, the cops were summoned.

It was unclear who owned the vessel or where it was traveling from, according to Mankins. According to West Virginia newspapers, a towboat and three barges were near the area.

“We’re looking into several things to determine where it came from,” he explained.

The gadget was dismantled by state police, but troopers claimed it did not appear to be complete. This is a condensed version of the information.