West Virginia is adding a second city to its remote worker program, which is offering $12K to those who relocate to the state.

According to the Associated Press, West Virginia has added a second city, Lewisburg, to its remote worker public-private program, which offers out-of-state participants $12,000 to relocate to the state.

The initiative first chose 53 out-of-state residents to live in Morgantown, a northern college town, including one from Germany. The drive to attract additional workers follows the release of the United States Census Bureau’s 2020 report, which found that West Virginia has lost more inhabitants in the last decade than all 49 other states combined.

The $12,000 offer to relocate to Lewisburg, which has a population of around 4,000 people in the state’s southeast, comes with other benefits totaling more than $20,000, including annual passes to activities like whitewater rafting and horseback riding for selected applicants.

“The perfect destination to escape big-city life without compromising modern living,” says West Virginia Tourism Director Chelsea Ruby of Lewisburg. It’s a picture-perfect tiny town with a lovely downtown, a bustling arts scene, and easy access to outdoor activities.”

West Virginia is the only state has fewer population than it did in 1950, according to the 2020 census. As jobs in the coal, steel, and other industries were lost, residents left. West Virginia, the country’s second-largest coal producer, has lost 56% of its coal mining employment since 2009 as power plants shift to renewable energy sources.

To start reversing the migration, West Virginia is promoting one of its most alluring assets, its “almost heaven” natural beauty, through direct appeals to outdoor enthusiasts with professions that allow them to work from anywhere.

Out-of-state participants who relocate to West Virginia will earn annual tickets to enjoy golf, rock climbing, skiing, and ziplining as part of the remote worker program.

West Virginia University is located in Morgantown. On Saturdays, when the football team plays at home, it easily becomes the state’s largest city. Quintina Mengyan, who moved from Chicago last month with her boyfriend and dog, leaped at the chance.

Mengyan, who works as a client services director for online ticket seller Vivid Seats, had seen similar programs advertised abroad but was particularly drawn to one urging people to go to West Virginia.

It "simply felt like the walls were closing" after working from home for so long during the COVID-19 pandemic.