West Point alums demand that a fellow alum resign as State Representative due to his membership in the Oath Keepers.

According to the Associated Press, Alaska state Representative David Eastman has been asked to retire after dozens of his fellow West Point grads believe his engagement in a right-wing extremist group has compromised the academy’s principles.

After Eastman’s involvement in the Oath Keepers, a right-wing extremist group, became public, 69 other West Point grads signed a letter urging him to resign.

“As a serving member of the Alaska State Legislature who has frequently emphasized your status as a veteran and a graduate, we give it as our fixed opinion that you have degraded yourself and compromised the values of West Point,” the letter added. “We implore you to do the right thing and resign from your position.” Eastman had already verified his participation in the group shortly after it was founded over a decade ago. The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates that Oath Keepers has tens of thousands of members, including current and former law enforcement officers and military veterans. Oath Keepers is “one of the largest far-right anti-government groups in the United States today,” according to the organization’s website. After reaching out to other West Point graduates, Ivan Hodes, a West Point graduate who served in the same military police battalion at Fort Richardson in Anchorage as Eastman, wrote the letter, saying he was concerned that Eastman, a Republican from Wasilla, was violating his duties as a legislator.

“As a private individual, it’s fine for him to be an Oath Keeper. David Eastman has a responsibility here: he can pick between Oath Keepers and state government… “It’s for two masters,” Hodes explained. “You can’t be loyal to the US government and the Alaskan government while still being a member of this militia.” Justin Raphael of Washington state, who was in the same West Point graduating class as Eastman, also signed the letter.

"His membership in the Oath Keepers, or anyone's participation in the Oath Keepers, is totally contrary to what a graduate of the United States Military Academy is supposed to be about." It's meant to be about upholding the Constitution and the process of establishing it. Raphael stated, "Not a violent hijacking of that process." "It's the fact that he's a legislator, even if it's in a state position.