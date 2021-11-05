West Ham have expressed their displeasure over footage that appears to show fans performing an anti-Semitic song.

West Ham have condemned footage of its supporters allegedly performing an anti-Semitic song at a Jewish passenger on a plane and have threatened to expel anybody involved.

A video circulating on social media appears to show some Hammers fans chanting the insulting song on a flight to Belgium as the man walks down the aisle to his seat.

“West Ham United is outraged by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemns the behavior of the individuals involved,” a West Ham statement said.

“To identify the individuals, the club is working with the airline and necessary authorities.”

“We continue to be unequivocal in our attitude — any type of discrimination is met with zero tolerance.” Individuals who are identified will be barred from the club indefinitely.

“The football club’s core values are equality, diversity, and inclusiveness, and we do not welcome anyone who does not share those ideals.”

West Ham fans flew to Belgium to watch the team play Genk in the Europa League, which ended in a 2-2 draw.