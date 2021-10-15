West Ham against Everton TV channel, kick-off time, and live streaming are all available.

Everton returns to Premier League play against West Ham this weekend.

On Sunday, the Blues host former manager David Moyes and the Hammers at Goodison Park in their first match after the international break.

Rafa Benitez will be hoping to keep Everton’s unbeaten start to the season going, and possibly improve on their current fifth-place finish.

We’ve included all of the important information you’ll need before of the game, including kick-off time, team news, and TV channel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game on Sunday.

On Sunday, October 17, at 2 p.m., this will be one of the final games of Premier League matchday eight.

Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League will show Everton against West Ham live.

To keep you up to date, The Washington Newsday will be providing live text coverage via a live blog before, during, and after the match.

Yes, Sky Sports subscribers can use the Sky Go app to watch the match online.

Following their various injuries, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, and Alex Iwobi have all returned to team training, according to Benitez.

Coleman had a hamstring issue, and Digne had a muscular strain while on international service with France. With a knock, Iwobi missed the 2-2 draw with Manchester United two weeks ago.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are “improving” in their recovery from injury, but are unlikely to play against the Hammers.

“Lucas had an issue and was treated for two or three days, but he has returned to training,” Benitez told evertonfc.com.

“Alex Iwobi and [also]Digne and Coleman were training — that’s wonderful news for us – they’ve begun training with the team,” Benitez remarked.

“The others are improving, and we’ll see how they are next week.”