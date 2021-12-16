West End, Broadway Cancel COVID performances and tighten audience restrictions.

Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among theater actors, Broadway and London’s West End have had to suspend plays and impose new restrictions on audience members.

Five of Broadway’s 32 plays had their performances canceled on Wednesday. Hamilton has been on hiatus until Friday night, and Mrs. Doubtfire has been closed since Sunday, with intentions to reopen on Tuesday.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain’t Too Proud, Tina, and Freestyle Love Supreme were among the other Broadway companies that canceled performances on Wednesday.

Officials in Further York have imposed new limits on audience members who still intend to attend shows. Children aged 5 to 11 who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must show proof of receiving at least one dose two weeks before to the performance.

They must also produce a negative test result if their first dose was less than two weeks ago. In order to access the show, children must be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.

Following an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in London caused by the Omicron strain, the West End canceled numerous performances. Hamilton, The Lion King, and Matilda the Musical were among the shows that had their performances canceled.

Audience members in London have also been subjected to additional limitations. To enter, people must either give a negative COVID-19 test or provide proof of vaccination. Cabaret took it a step further by forcing everyone, regardless of immunization status, to have a negative covid test.

On Thursday, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the Associated Press, “At the end of the day, we’ll follow the research, and the science will say, ‘You need to shut down this performance.'” “We expected it since they’d told us all along that if more people didn’t receive their injections, new varieties would arrive, and new versions would come with cases.” What’s more, guess what? It’s known as Omicron.” “We only had five of our 32 concerts canceled yesterday, which means the other 27 were working and the protocols were working,” St. Martin said, noting that many events had daily staff testing.

“If someone tests positive, even if it’s a false positive, they can’t go on and infect the rest of the group.” That ought to be a justification. This is a condensed version of the information.