‘We’re Triumphant,’ TikToker claims she led the FBI to Gabby Petito’s body.

On Sunday, a TikTok user claimed she led the FBI to YouTuber Gabby Petito’s body in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

After seeing a white van and a “man acting weird” at a nearby campsite, Jessica Schultz, a graphic artist who has lived out of an Airstream for the past four years, claims she assisted FBI officers in finding Petito’s death in Spread Creek.

Schultz claimed she saw what seemed to be a white van belonging to Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé and the key suspect in the case, while driving to a scattered campsite on Aug. 26 in a series of videos posted on her TikTok account. She claims she spotted the vehicle again on August 27 and maybe 28 without the man or anybody else in the vicinity.

In a FaceTime connection with The San Francisco Chronicle, TikToker, 38, said, “He was just behaving crazy.”

She didn’t call the FBI until one of her pals texted her an image of a straw hat on the dashboard of a van.

“I just lost my s— when my friend emailed me a picture of the hat on the dashboard,” Schultz added. “On Thursday, I called the FBI and said, ‘Guys, look at Spread Creek.’”

Schultz claimed that an FBI agent called her and her companions for an interview shortly before they announced the discovery of remains “compatible with the description” of Petito.

“I’ve talked to hundreds of individuals, but you guys are the ones that actually tipped us off to the appropriate place, so thank you,” the agent said to Schultz.

“We’re victorious – we were correct, and we guided them in the right direction,” she continued.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide at first. Her cause of death, however, is still unknown pending the results of her autopsy.

Petito’s body was discovered as new reports surfaced about her relationship with Laundrie. An eyewitness stated she and her boyfriend saw Laundrie becoming “aggressive” and arguing with the staff of a Tex-Mex restaurant on Aug. 27 over the bill or money, according to an eyewitness on Wednesday.

According to Fox News, the witness also remembered Petito apologizing for her boyfriend’s behavior after he went in and out of the restaurant four times.

About two weeks prior to the incident, another eyewitness called 911 to report a domestic argument.