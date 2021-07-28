Were People Injected With Saline Despite Having No COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects? Accusations are refuted

Experts have rejected a suggestion that persons who received COVID-19 vaccines but experienced no side effects were actually given saline injections.

Hundreds of people posted a post on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram claiming that a big portion of the general populace was given saline to mask the terrible adverse effects of COVID-19 immunizations.

The statement stated, “Some of you are being injected with saline because it would look too suspicious if everyone died at the same moment.”

People who did not feel ill after receiving the vaccine shot were given saline, according to one person who shared the bogus hypothesis on Facebook.

“You probably only got the saline jab if you didn’t get sick from the jab…” the article stated.

Officials from the Department of Health have discovered no evidence to back up the false assertion. According to the immunization standards issued by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health care practitioners must dilute the Pfizer-BioNTech shot with 1.8ml of saline.

According to The Charlotte Observer, at a North Carolina vaccination location in April, a “limited number” of persons received saline injections instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. The patients, on the other hand, were later informed of the incident and urged to return to the vaccination facility to obtain their COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to Hopkins Medicine, receiving a saline injection does not pose a risk to its receivers. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are licensed for emergency use in the United States, have also been rigorously evaluated and confirmed to be safe and effective in avoiding severe COVID-19, according to the statement.

The unfounded claim that saline injections are part of a vaccine plot comes after over 1,400 Americans indicated they believe the shots are a mechanism for the government to implant microchips into the general population.

According to a poll done by YouGov and The Economist, at least 15% of Americans believe the microchip idea is “probably accurate,” with 5% believing it is “absolutely true.”

People who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election were also more likely to believe in the conspiracy idea.