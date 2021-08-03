‘We’re going to give it our all.’ – As transfer whispers swirl, Xherdan Shaqiri makes a promise to Liverpool.

Despite having expressed his intention to leave Liverpool this summer, Xherdan Shaqiri is “glad” to be back training with the Reds.

Shaqiri and his representatives have held negotiations with a number of possible bidders, including Sevilla, Villarreal, Napoli, and Lazio.

Liverpool are seeking roughly £12 million for the player, who helped Switzerland reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Shaqiri reported to the Reds’ pre-season training camp last week and is expected to play in Thursday’s friendly doubleheader against Bologna.

The 29-year-old is focused on reaching his ambitions with Jurgen Klopp’s team, despite the fact that no deal has been finalised.

“It’s great to be back with the team,” Shaqiri added. “I’m looking forward to a successful preseason and a strong start to the season.

“It was a fantastic Euros for me and, of course, for my country. What we accomplished was historic, and it means a lot to me and my country. This is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“I’m excited for the upcoming season, and maybe we’ll be able to reach our goals with this club.” Our goal is to constantly win, to compete for titles, and to give everything we have on the field. After that, we’ll see what happens.

“But, of course, we’ll do everything we can to win.”

Last season, Shaqiri was one of many Liverpool players who missed time due to injury, but despite being available since late December, he only made seven appearances.

“Obviously we have a few players who were injured, they are back and they give us (an) extra lift for sure,” Shaqiri told liverpoolfc.com.

“I believe the fans will return, which will give us another push in our efforts to reach our goals this season.

“We have a high-quality bunch with extremely decent lads — having good characteristics is also very crucial.

“To succeed as a club, we must work together as a unit. If we do that, if we offer everything we have on the field with our talent and battle together as a team, we can accomplish a lot this season.”