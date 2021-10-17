“We’re cleaning up decades of problems,” says Mayor Joanne Anderson.

Joanne Anderson has only been Mayor of Liverpool for a few months, but she has already faced greater obstacles than many people would face throughout their lives.

The 50-year-old was an unexpected contender for the city’s next mayor, putting her name forward after a previous Labour shortlist was controversially ripped apart.

In May, she became the first black female mayor of a major UK city, but she was quickly confronted with a historic crisis in the form of the devastating Max Caller inspection report and the arrival of Whitehall commissioners to the shaky Cunard administration.

Concerns have been raised over ‘heartbreaking’ events at a popular vacation camp for Scousers.

One of her first acts was to fire the whole previous council cabinet, which had previously served under outgoing Mayor Joe Anderson (no relation).

Following his detention as part of a corruption investigation, Mr Anderson resigned. He is adamantly opposed to any misconduct.

Joanne Anderson, who had only been on the city council for two years before taking on the huge role, could be said to have walked into the most challenging job in local government.

Her top goal was to get started on the difficult but necessary task of drafting a council improvement plan and repairing the council’s reputation, which had been shattered by highly publicized revelations of years of mismanagement and toxicity.

“It hasn’t been easy; it hasn’t been a stroll in the park,” she revealed during a rare sit-down interview last week. “But I’m no stranger to hard work, and I knew I was doing this to step up for the city.”

“We’re cleaning up decades of problems at the council, not just current difficulties,” she continued, “which means all of our dirty laundry is out in the open, everything has been revealed at once.”

“It’s difficult because it’s about prioritizing what we do, and there are a lot of demands placed on you – we’re like, give us a minute to figure this out.”

“Once you lay out the scenario to folks, most rational people realize what’s going on; I’m not paying attention to twitter because it’s just noise and a.

“The summary comes to an end.”