Were Atta and al-Shehhi, the hijackers of the World Trade Center, lovers? 9/11 Mastermind agrees.

Twenty years after the terrorist events of September 11, 2001, there is still so much we don’t know about that day. The hijackers—not the how of their devious plan, but the who: who they were as people—remain the deepest emptiness.

For two decades, the human aspect has been taboo, as if understanding what they thought and what drove them would somehow justify or excuse their actions.

Nonetheless, their deaths reveal one of the most enthralling mysteries of that horrible day: the World Trade Center’s South Tower was never intended to be a target for al Qaeda. The ramifications are enormous: because two of the hijacker pilots chose to target both towers and die at the same time, both buildings were eventually brought down and the White House was spared.

Thousands of pages of CIA interrogation transcripts and reports of captives who were involved in the 9/11 plotting—most notably Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), the mastermind of the plot who is now a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay—were provided to me as part of my research into the terrorists’ point of view by a source.

Only a limited number of people have ever had access to KSM’s real statements, which are shrouded in secrecy and mired in debates regarding torture and black sites. Despite the fact that what KSM had to say fueled a flurry of terror alerts and led to the discovery of plotters and schemes, the extensive record was generally ignored as a source for understanding the lives and motivations of those who perpetrated 9/11.

KSM claims that al Qaeda was looking for three types of targets in numerous interrogations and debriefings: military, political, and financial. As a result, they chose the Pentagon, the White House, and the World Trade Center in the Afghan mountains (as a financial center). According to KSM, Osama bin Laden added the United States Capitol building because he believed Congress was the source of America’s unwavering support for Israel.

The CIA never reports KSM making any mention of a plan to attack both towers in tens of thousands of pages. In fact, he admits that he was taken aback when both buildings were bombed.

In this, KSM speculates that Mohammed Atta, the plot’s and pilot’s American-based leader. This is a condensed version of the information.