Wendy’s Shooting in Alabama Leads to the Death of a Teenage Girl.

After a shootout at a fast-food drive-thru in Northport, Alabama, a 16-year-old girl was killed and a man was injured.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, violence erupted as automobiles piled up outside the Wendy’s restaurant at 1920 McFarland Boulevard, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy of CBS 42.

According to WVTM, a suspect arrived in a car and opened fire on a second vehicle. The second car’s driver drove to a nearby apartment complex and dialed 911.

Officers discovered 16-year-old Trinity Shannon dead in the car and a 20-year-old man with non-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived at the Fieldcrest Drive condominium.

WVTM reports that another female passenger, who has not been identified, was unharmed.

According to Northport’s assistant police chief, two cars began firing at each other around 5:00 p.m. outside of the Wendy’s on McFarland Blvd. Carpenter said the injured people were taken to Fieldcrest Apartments, which are close by. One person has passed away. At 10:00 a.m., #WVTM13 will broadcast a live report. pic.twitter.com/AWs9DYx2PH Chip Scarborough (@ChipWVTM13) (@ChipWVTM13) (@ChipWVTM13) (@ChipW 20th of October, 2021 A police cordon was wrapped around the fast-food establishment in the aftermath of the event, according to images tweeted by the local TV network. The apartment building has also been guarded by law officers.

According to WVTM, video footage, eyewitness reports, and victim accounts helped Tuscaloosa investigators identify the perpetrator as Kenderius Sherman, a 19-year-old who had a history of feuds with the driver of the automobile that was fired on.

Sherman was apprehended and detained at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

According to CBS 42, he has been charged with capital murder and two charges of attempted murder, with a combined bond of $120,000.

Northport police have been contacted by the Washington Newsday for more information.

Meanwhile, three persons were slain in a shooting in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After the incident, which occurred just after midnight near the 600 block of 40th Place, two more persons were rushed to the hospital in severe condition, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Police issued a tweet stating that they were investigating “I’m not aggressively looking for anyone who might be a suspect. This was not a shooting in which the police were involved. At this moment, the ages and identities of the victims are being kept private.” A manhunt was launched on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.