Wendy’s Loses the Battle for a European Name Drop Name was founded in 1987.

According to sources, Wendy’s, a small Dutch snack shop, has won a trademark dispute with Wendy’s, an American fast food company, preventing its development into Europe.

According to NU.nl, Wendy’s, a modest snack store in the Dutch county of Zeeland, will retain the right to use its name throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Wendy’s in the United States had sued the snack bar, claiming that the snack bar’s rights should not apply across the Low Countries because it has no locations in Belgium or Luxembourg.

Trademarks registered in the Netherlands, Belgium, or Luxembourg have been recognized by all three countries since 1971.

Revocation can be requested for a variety of reasons, including a trademark that is too close to a well-known one.

However, a court in Den Bosch recently decided against Wendy’s, finding that the little fast food restaurant, founded in 1987, has trademark rights in all three nations.

The verdict against Wendy’s in the United States is the latest example of a fast-food chain being stopped by a smaller snack shop.

The court of Zeeland-West-Brabant determined in 2017 that having only one establishment in the industry is normal.

On this basis, the court determined that using the trademark to start a business in one of the three Low Countries was still a valid cause to keep the trademark registered.

Wendy’s runs fast-food outlets all over the world, but it has struggled to keep its franchise in the European Union. Before closing, Wendy’s had restaurants in Ireland, Italy, Hungary, Germany, and Greece.

In June, after a dispute over the conditions of the country’s eventual exit from the European Union, a branch reopened in the United Kingdom.

Both eateries have been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Wendy’s was one of many fast food companies that offered a variety of bonuses to entice new employees earlier this year after struggling to recruit enough workers to meet their needs.

Employees at a location in Ohio were given a $100 incentive only for signing up to serve as a staff member.

Other fast food chains were also affected by the staffing shortfall, including White Castle, which raised its hourly wage to $15.00 from $11.50 across the state.

Meanwhile, new employees at a Columbus pizza restaurant were treated to a different bonus.

The chain finally gave up in May 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.