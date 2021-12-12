Wendy Rogers refers to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as “Lenin with hair” and accuses the United States of harboring “satanic communists.”

Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona, a Republican, referred to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as “Lenin with Hair” and warned against communism in the United States on Sunday.

Rogers appeared to be criticizing Ardren’s COVID reaction when she used the name of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin in a Tweet that included a video of the prime minister. In her Tweet, Rogers did not elaborate on her critique of Ardren.

“More courageous Christians are needed in office to confront the satanic Communists in both parties,” the Arizona Senator tweeted again on Sunday.

Different social media users mocked the remark, with one user replying, “Please share your definitions of Communism and Christianity, since I don’t think you understand either.”

Another user posted, “I see Wendy is going all out today, attempting to compete with the craziest of the crazi.”

Rogers has already used social media to express her opposition to communism. She referred to Labor Day as a “Communist Holiday” without additional explanation in September.

Social media users attacked her message, including The Arizona House Democrats, who responded: “Says the heart and spirit of Arizona’s Republican Party (show us wrong).”

“You do know that by wrongly labeling all positive things communist, you’re only making communism more appealing, don’t you?” another social media user inquired.

Shiv Ramdas, a writer, also condemned the post, echoing her own words: “‘working is Communism.'”

Separately, Rogers has claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and has called for a rematch.

“I demand that the Biden electors be summoned to Arizona and that a new election be held.” In July, the senator tweeted, “Arizona’s electors must not be rewarded fraudulently.”

Rogers campaigned for the election to be decertified in July, claiming to have gathered 663,000 signatures on a petition.

"Things are really taking off!" says the narrator. Let's get started.