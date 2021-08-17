Wendy Posner’s past appearances on Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Wendy Posner has a major week in Emmerdale this week, as her ex-husband returns in the village.

Wendy admits she went to her ex-mother-in-funeral law’s after Bob Hope realizes she has been lying to him.

We quickly notice that they are being watched by a shadowy figure.

Near Formby Beach, people are fleeing in terror because of the film ‘Tree.’

Soon, this enigmatic individual known only as Russ is interrogating Ben Tucker about Wendy.

Wendy will be back in a few days, which intrigues Russ.

But did you know that Susan Cookson, who plays Wendy, had previously featured opposite Gail Platt in Coronation Street?

According to the Mirror, the soap actress has appeared in four different Emmerdale characters, five parts on Doctors, two on Coronation Street, and Hollyoaks.

Susan is well recognized for her role as Maggie Coldwell on Casualty from 2005 to 2009, and she is now playing Wendy, the mother of Victoria Sugden’s rapist Lee.

Wendy was despised by practically everyone in the hamlet when she initially arrived in July 2019 and began pestering Victoria, claiming she was lying about her son’s horrible ordeal.

But, after finally confessing her son was a rapist and forging a closer bond with Victoria and her grandson, she’s undergone a character turnaround in recent months.

Susan has played four different characters in the village over the last two decades, so this isn’t the first time she’s visited.

In 1993, she made her debut as a “attendant,” and four years later, she played DC Fallon in an episode.

Following that, she had a much bigger part in the police force as DI Judy Dove, which she played for seven episodes between December 2002 and January 2003.

Susan has previously portrayed a similar role as Callum Logan’s mother in Corrie, in which she played a devoted mother who stood by her terrible son wholeheartedly.

Susan had previously appeared in Corrie as Mrs Briscoe for two episodes in 1998, before returning 17 years later as Marion Logan.

Marion was upset when her son Callum vanished and became embroiled in a feud with the Platts as she attempted to reclaim her land. “The summary has come to an end.”