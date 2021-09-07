Wendell Pierce and Ava DuVernay pay tribute to Michael K. Williams, saying, “You Moved Many.”

Following the news of Michael K. Williams’ passing on Monday night, celebrities and former coworkers paid tribute to the actor.

Williams was well-known for his roles in the television shows The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. His cause of death has yet to be revealed after he was discovered dead in his New York City apartment on Monday. He was 54 years old at the time. He was nominated for multiple Emmy awards over his career and hailed by people like former President Barack Obama.

Wendell Pierce, who co-starred in The Wire with Williams, offered a moving homage to him.

“The intensity of my affection for my brother is only equaled by the depth of my grief over his death. Pierce stated, “A tremendously gifted man with the ability to give voice to the human condition, portraying the lives of those whose humanity is rarely raised until he sings their truth.”

When They See Us was created by Ava DuVernay and stars Williams. She posted a homage to him on Instagram.

“Via your huge and little personal relationships, through your community activism, through your hardships, victories, and magnificent labor. You influenced a lot of people. You made an impression on me. Be assured of what you doubted in life, dear brother. Make sure you’re certain. You were a blaze of love, but you’re no longer with us. “However, it will never be forgotten,” she wrote.