Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $37 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that it defrauded small and medium-sized businesses.

The Department of Justice claimed in a complaint in federal court in New York that the bank made tens of millions of dollars in revenue through foreign-exchange (FX) transactions between 2010 and 2017.

According to the lawsuit, Wells Fargo misled these customers that they were being charged certain fixed rates while incentivizing its salesmen to “overcharge FX customers” in the background. The bank would allegedly hide these overcharges while profiting financially from them.

According to the claim, “a culture emerged in which Wells Fargo FX sales experts were comfortable routinely cheating the bank’s customers” as a result of the unlawful incentives and lack of control. “FX sales specialists routinely discussed and even praised deals that resulted in wider FX spreads than agreed upon with customers and transactions that generated significant FX revenue.”

The majority of the monies will be paid as reparations to the impacted clients, according to the agreement.

This is the latest in a long line of events in which Wells Fargo has been sued for alleged wrongdoing.

The bank was fined $250 million earlier this month for failing to create a mortgage loss mitigation scheme in response to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency action in 2018. This request resulted from a 2016 scandal in which bank staff opened millions of accounts in clients’ names without their knowledge between 2002 and 2016 to satisfy sales targets.

The bank has paid well over $4 billion in penalties since then.

The bank’s activities have sparked controversy in Washington. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a Democrat, recently wrote to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, requesting that the bank separate its personal banking operations from its Wall Street business interests.

"Every new disclosure of Wells Fargo's scandals and ongoing noncompliance indicates a massive banking organization squeezing customers to pad profits for its executives," she wrote. "The only option to keep these people and their bank funds safe is through another institution—one whose business strategy isn't based on defrauding customers."