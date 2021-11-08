‘We’ll shoot you around here,’ the thug threatened the battered cab driver.

A thug attacked a taxi driver while he was a passenger in the vehicle, forcing the victim to lose control of the vehicle.

While riding in his automobile, Kieran McKechnie repeatedly assaulted Mohammed Ammanulah and afterwards warned the Delta driver, “around here, we’ll shoot you.”

Mr Amanullah said his life would “never be the same” following the attack, which he said was sparked by a conversation between him and McKechnie about whether he was English, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

McKechnie, of Anders Drive, Kirkby, had denied inflicting actual bodily harm on Mr Amanullah, but was found guilty and sentenced to prison earlier this year by magistrates.

Mr Amanullah responded to a cab request from the 32-year-old, who was returning from a trip to a pub in Melling with two family members, in November 2019.

Gerald Baxter, the prosecutor, claimed the scene turned tense after McKechnie asked Mr Amanullah if he was English early in the trip.

When the driver claimed he wasn’t and inquired if there was a problem, McKechnie answered, “Do you think I’m an idiot?” according to Mr Baxter.

McKechnie, who had been drinking, wanted to be brought to the shops after dropping off the other family members at a location in Kirkby.

On the way there, Mr Amanullah asked McKechnie why he had probed him about his origins, prompting McKechnie to punch him multiple times, according to the court.

Mr Amanullah was forced to use the throttle by the first hits before regaining control and stopping the automobile.

McKechnie allegedly stated to his victim after the furious attack: “Let’s speak about it. You’re in Kirkby, and we’re going to shoot you.” Despite a magistrates court found Mr Amanullah guilty of inflicting actual bodily harm, McKechnie, who represented himself at today’s sentencing hearing, contested the prosecution’s timeline and claimed Mr Amanullah struck the initial punch.

He said that his questions were not intended to be discriminatory and that he believed Mr Amanullah was being “passive aggressive,” leading to a fight in which both men were equally involved.

“The summary comes to an end.”