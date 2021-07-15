Welcome home parties for England’s Euro 2020 squad

Despite losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night, England’s Euro 2020 stars were greeted as heroes by their family and friends.

The wives and partners of the players tried to cheer them up by throwing parties to welcome their footballing heroes home.

Kate Kane, Fern Hawkins, and Megan Davison were just a few of the WAGs who flaunted their opulent parties for their spouses, according to Mirror Online.

Megan Davison’s heartfelt speech following England’s Euro loss

Megan Davison, Jordan Pickford’s wife, surprised him with a magnificent celebration when he returned to Merseyside on Tuesday night.

Jordan arrived to the sounds of Sweet Caroline, the Neil Diamond classic that has become England’s unofficial anthem for Euro 2020, as a large crowd of friends and relatives gathered in a large marquee to anticipate his arrival.

The marquee was festooned with Welcome Home Jordan banners, and visitors, including Megan, donned masks that revealed his face.

Kate Kane, Harry Kane’s wife, decorated their £17 million London property with a slew of red and white balloon displays to honor his unwavering commitment to the England squad.

Kate also added some glistening ribbon to the balloons, which wonderfully matched the colors of the England flag.

The ecstatic wife of the football great, who has three children with him, adorned their home with a number of ornate balloons that say, “Welcome Home Daddy.” We adore you.’

Another adorable photo shows Kate and Harry’s two children clutching the spectacular balloon display while wearing England shirts.

Instagram

Kate raved about her husband and his incredible teammates in the caption, praising them for bringing the country together after a difficult year and a half.

“I’m gutted,” she remarked. Not just for Harry, but for the rest of the team and the entire country, who have had a difficult 18 months.

“We were so close to crossing the finish line, but it’s been such a honor to be a part of such a remarkable trip that has brought the country together in such a powerful way.” A sense of overpowering pride lies beneath the deflated emotion.

"I'm proud of Harry, and I'm proud of how he did it.