‘Weird brilliant lights’ have been seen floating in the Merseyside sky.

People looked up yesterday night to see’spectacular’ lights in the sky above Merseyside as a ‘unidentified flying object’ hovered in the air.

The bright object appeared to be stationary for several minutes before vanishing from view.

“It simply stood still,” Peter Forrest, 49, of Stockbridge Village, told The Washington Newsday. We noticed it and returned inside to fetch the phone.

“However, it just stood still, which was strange. Strangely strange.”

As a result of the doctor’s confirmation of her fears, a mother with back discomfort has become “hysterical.”

Have you noticed the lights? Let us know what you thought in the comments section below.

When he was out for an evening walk in Maghull, he was also seen.

“I went for a walk yesterday night at 10 p.m., and as I glanced up into the night sky, I noticed this dazzling light,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I looked at it for a few seconds and it didn’t move at all; the night was quiet, so I assumed it was a police helicopter.

“I took the picture and looked at it on my phone (I had zoomed in to attempt to get a better look, no more than 10 or 20 seconds max), and when I returned my eyes to the sky, the light was entirely vanished.”

People in Wirral also noticed the “abnormal” lights and rushed to social media to offer their theories.

“I noticed this, I was thinking what the heck is that,” another individual who observed the lights commented in a public Facebook group. At 10.15 p.m., I came home and went for a cigarette in the back garden, where I saw this.”

“We honestly thought it was a UFO,” one witness stated.

“Fantastic!” wrote another. It seemed amazing at first, but then it vanished.”

Last night, the light was seen across the United Kingdom. According to HullLive, its appearance is tied to the launch of the Atlas V rocket.

According to sources, the item was part of the Atlas V rocket reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, according to HullLive.

According to NASA, the rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California around 7.12 p.m. UK time.

It was carrying Landsat 9, NASA’s newest satellite. “The summary has come to an end.”