Weinstein’s extradition to California for rape charges has been approved by a judge.

The extradition of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to California, where he faces fresh sexual assault allegations, has been approved by a New York judge.

Judge Kenneth Case said there was no reason to delay Weinstein’s transfer any longer, denying his lawyer’s request to keep him at a state prison near Buffalo — where he is serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction last year — until the start of jury selection in the Los Angeles case.

Prosecutors indicated at Tuesday’s extradition hearing in Buffalo that they plan to pick up Weinstein, 69, from the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York, around the end of June or early July, allowing Weinstein’s counsel time to appeal Judge Case’s ruling.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Norman Effman, argued that rather than being transported across the nation to a Los Angeles jail cell, he should remain in Wende’s hospital-like maximum-security facility while undergoing treatment for maladies such as loss of vision.

His recommendation that Weinstein be tried via video was also turned down.

“What we were attempting to avoid was an unnecessary stay in a jail rather than a prison,” Mr. Effman said, saying that pre-trial incarceration in California would deprive Weinstein of critical medical care.

In support of Weinstein’s extradition, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable responded, “It’s Los Angeles.” It’s not some far-flung outpost with no access to medical care.”

Weinstein is charged with 11 counts of sexual assault against five women in California, ranging from alleged incidents in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles initially charged Weinstein in January 2020, just as jury selection in the New York City case that resulted in his conviction and incarceration was beginning.

Weinstein is contesting a jury’s decision that he raped an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Because Weinstein is detained in New York, he needed permission to be transferred to Los Angeles police under the requirements of an interstate extradition agreement.

