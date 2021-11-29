Weeks Before Omicron Vaccine Resistance Is Recognized as Variant Spreads, Moderna Estimates

Experts believe it will be some time until the Omicron variety of COVID-19’s vaccine resistance is discovered, as the virus continues to spread around the world.

According to Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, the variant’s numerous mutations make it more likely to be resistant to all currently available vaccines. He also predicted that it will take several weeks of additional investigation to determine the full extent of its resistance. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, had previously made similar remarks.

Bancel also mentioned that Omicron is thought to be extremely infectious, possibly even more so than the Delta version. However, he estimates that it will take 2-6 weeks to properly comprehend this aspect of the variant.

“We believe this virus is extremely contagious…it appears to be far more contagious than Delta,” Bancel added. “It’s very likely that the vaccinations’ efficacy—all of them—is deteriorating.” Despite these concerns, Bancel stated that Moderna is working on a therapy for the Omicron strain. He expects the firm will know in the coming weeks whether the new strain would require a completely new vaccination, a specially made booster, or merely a larger dose of presently available vaccines.

On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla spoke on CNBC and delivered a similar assessment of the Omicron issue.

“Right now, there are a lot of unknowns,” Bourla remarked. “Remember, we’ve been planning something like that for months.” I believe the vaccines may provide less protection as a result of the results, which we do not yet know.” On Friday, Bourla added, his business launched its own work on an Omicron vaccination. He also mentioned that the business created new COVID-19 vaccines for the Delta and Beta varieties, but that they were eventually judged to be unnecessary because the doses previously available provided significant protection.

On Sunday, Moderna’s Paul Burton said that a new shot to counter the Omicron variation might be ready as early as next year. He linked the company’s vaccine’s capacity to generate new formulations quickly to its mRNA backbone.

"If we have to develop a whole new vaccine, I believe it will be around early 2022."