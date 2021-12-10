Weeks before her due date, a woman has a C-section so her cancer-stricken husband can meet the baby before he dies.

A Connecticut lady gave birth to her son three weeks early so that her cancer-stricken husband could see him before he died.

Haley Parke, 28, said on Facebook that her husband’s health had deteriorated and that he had been admitted to the hospital on Nov. 28. His 6-month prognosis was “evolving into a matter of days,” according to the doctor. They chose to induce Haley on December 2nd as a result of this.

“My husband and I knew that requesting for an induction was the proper thing to do with our second son’s due date only 3 weeks away. The team of ICU doctors communicated with the head of high-risk labor and delivery doctors without hesitation. As soon as I was ready, they offered me an induction “she penned

Her husband’s health began to deteriorate after they began the induction, so she had to have a C-section to allow him to meet their son before he died.

“”Let’s go,” I said without hesitation, and we did just that. I was in the operating room in less than a minute, and our baby was born barely 20 minutes later. He was handed to me for a fleeting kiss before being carried up two stories and placed on his father’s chest by a team of physicians and nurses “she penned

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses stitched her up and made place for her bed to be wheeled in next to her husband’s.

“I went straight from the OR to the ICU. My recovery period was spent staring at my husband. I was saddened but awestruck by his fortitude as I looked at him. With our infant on his chest and my hand in his, he took his final breaths “she penned

The Facebook post has been shared over 35,000 times and has gone viral.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Tuesday to help the family. By Thursday night, more than $61,000 had been raised.