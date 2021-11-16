Weeks after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a teen died of cardiac arrest.

After receiving her second dose of the coronavirus vaccination, a 17-year-old girl in Washington died late last month after contracting COVID-19 and fully recovering from the sickness.

The kid, who received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on September 3 and 15, died of cardiac arrest on October 23, according to ClarkCountyToday.com, which cited data from the US government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). According to the statistics, she tested positive for the coronavirus in August, but she was able to fully recover.

On the day of her death, the girl showed up at a hospital’s emergency room.