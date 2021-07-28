Weeks after it opens, vandals target a new watersports destination.

Just weeks after it opened, a watersports centre in Wirral was vandalized.

Wild Shore New Brighton, located near Marine Lake in the town, debuted on June 26 and includes an aqua park, open water swimming, stand up paddle boards, and rentable kayaks and pedalos.

After securing a 25-year lease on Marine Lake, ADV New Brighton Ltd created this attraction.

After her 5-year-old kid approaches them at the park, the boys blow her away.

Wirral Council awarded the company planning clearance for the project in June.

The Wild Shore facility, meanwhile, has already been vandalized less than five weeks after it opened.

“Unfortunately, we have encountered some vandalism and anti-social behavior on site down here at Wild Shore New Brighton,” a spokeswoman for the resort said.

“We have experienced both vandalism and anti-social behavior during both our working days and later in the evenings when we are closed.”

Despite the difficulties, the company’s representative stated that it is not considering shutting down the operation.

“Being a new business in the neighborhood has been quite disheartening,” the message said.

“To be clear, we have no plans to shut down our business.

“Instead, we’re collaborating with the local council, a coastal community group, the police, and youth organizations to try to improve things.”

The watersports attraction is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and reservations may be made online.

Because slots fill up rapidly, the business suggests doing so.