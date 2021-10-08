Weekly Unemployment Claims in the United States Drop, Putting An End To Three Weeks Of Rising Numbers.

The number of first-time unemployment claims fell last week after rising for the previous three weeks, indicating that the US economy is improving.

The number of initial job claims tabulated in the Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report on Thursday was 326,000, falling short of Dow Jones estimates of 345,000.

The continuous surge in unemployment claims that followed the end of enhanced federal government unemployment on Labor Day came to an end with this latest jobs report, indicating that the labor market is responding to the change.

The number of first claims had hit 362,000 for the week ending Sept. 25, according to prior reports, before rising to 364,000 at the end of the month, the highest level since Aug. 21.

Last week’s update was boosted by an increase in the number of new jobless claims filed in California, the country’s most populous state. The Golden State nevertheless had the most new claims, with 68,208, a decrease of 10,513 from the previous week.

In terms of continuing claims, the number of Americans receiving ongoing unemployment insurance fell by 97,000 to 2.71 million in the week ending September 18.

The continuing claims four-week moving average was 2,765,000, the lowest level since March 21, 2020, when it was 2,071,750.

Today, a total of 4,172,943 people in the United States are collecting unemployment benefits, down from slightly more than 5 million the week before. Over 24.6 million people were getting jobless benefits at the same time last year in 2020.

The data released this week serve as a prelude to the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls report for September, which will be released on Friday. The August report came as a shock when it revealed that only 235,000 new jobs were added to the economy, putting the ongoing recovery in jeopardy.