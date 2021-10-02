Weekly Tarotscopes: The world turns for Libra, as Capricorn spins the Wheel of Fortune.

The Rider Waite Smith, arguably the most well-known tarot deck, has been replaced by the Anna K Tarot by Nia True of Compass Tarot.

“The Anna K Tarot is a lovely, loving, supportive deck, influenced by the Rider Waite Smith but with a lot of depth of its own – and a few departures from tradition,” Nia adds.

“It’s a terrific beginner deck for someone who is just getting started with tarot, and it comes with a book by Anna K that includes her interpretations of the cards as well as ideas for how to use tarot.

“Her website is here if your interest has been piqued.”

For the week beginning Monday, October 4, here are your one-card tarot readings for each sign of the zodiac.

This week, if you envision life and your progress as a spiral, you may be going full circle, but on the next layer of that spiral. Returning to a vantage point from which you first started, but this time with new knowledge and a new viewpoint.

What has been accomplished for you, Libra, and what do you have to be thankful for?

It’s sometimes simpler to withdraw to a place where we feel secure, with firm ground beneath our feet and the protection of walls all around us, than it is to confront difficult sentiments or situations.

The issue is that they will still be waiting for us and must be confronted at some point – what are you putting off, Scorpio?

Many of us have been forced to face uncertainty over and over in the last several years. This week, Sagittarius, you may discover this to be true, but don’t be fooled. Regardless of the unknowns, there will be decisions and actions you can take that may help – doing something restrictive may be better than waiting.

This week, Capricorn, the invitation is twofold: first, recognize where you have agency and apply it. Second, acknowledge and accept the things that are beyond your control.

The idea applies whether you are religious or not. “Summary ends.”