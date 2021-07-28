Weekly movie evenings have begun at a city center bar.

‘Movie Mondays,’ a new weekly event at The Entry Bar, has begun.

Every Monday evening, the pub, which is located in the renowned Ropewalks section of the city center, will show a different film.

Along with the movies, there will be themed beverages, special drink offers, and free popcorn for all attendees.

Last week, Movie Mondays began with a showing of the cult film Pulp Fiction.

On Monday, August 2nd, the next installment will feature a screening of Jim Henson’s musical fantasy film Labyrinth.

Those who arrive at The Entry Bar prior to the screening will be treated to the soundtrack from that night’s title choice to get them in the mood for the film.

The renowned outdoor bar is located on Seel Street and features heaters at each table, allowing partygoers to enjoy the vibrant location regardless of the weather.

The weekly movie nights are free to attend, and tables can be secured via Skiddle or through the bar’s Facebook page.

Click here to book a table via Skiddle, and here to message The Entry Bar on Facebook.