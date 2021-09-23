Weekly jobless figures rise again, falling short of forecasts for a new low.

Initial unemployment insurance claims have risen to a level not seen in over a month, according to a report released by the US Labor Department on Thursday.

According to CNBC, the latest data for Americans filing their first jobless claim hit 351,000 for the week ending September 18, up from the previous week’s upwardly revised 335,000 and well ahead of the 320,000 Dow Jones projection. This is the largest amount since August 21.

Despite the progress the economy has made in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the most recent unemployment statistics suggests that returning to pre-pandemic levels would be difficult.

The Labor Department said last week that 332,000 new jobless claims were submitted, which was higher than expected at the time.

The news comes as firms grumble about being unable to hire staff due to significant labor shortages. Executives are concerned that hiring new employees will be more difficult than before the outbreak.

Continuing claims grew by 181,000, bringing the total to more than 2.84 million. In contrast to the 12.6 million claims at same time last year, the four-week moving average for ongoing claims plummeted to little over 2.8 million.

The federal government discontinued enhanced federal unemployment benefits on Labor Day, but some states, led by Republican governors, ended them earlier in order to encourage job development. 47 states, on the other hand, continue to report ongoing unemployment claims among their populations.