Weekly Jobless Claims Hit All-Time Lows, But Continuing Claims Are Worse Than Expected.

Initial jobless claims fell to 310,000 in a weekly Labor Department report, a historic low that has been hailed as indicative of the US economy’s continued recovery. The number of Americans who continued to file was, nevertheless, more than expected.

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits for the first time surpassed Dow Jones’ prediction of roughly 335,000 for the week ending September 4. This week’s news came after last week’s encouraging jobs report, which showed 340,000 first-time filers, above forecasts.

Unemployment claims peaked at 6.149 million in April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy has not been recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to the research. A number of first-time filings in the region of 200,000 to 250,000 would indicate that the economy has recovered to where it was before the COVID crisis hit the United States.

These figures come at a time when companies are lamenting their inability to fill job openings, as well as a weaker-than-expected August jobs report. According to Labor Department data released this week, the economy generated 235,000 jobs, compared to an estimate of 720,000.

The jobs report can be attributed to residual fears about the COVID-19 Delta variant, which caused case numbers to surge across the United States. Workers’ perception of bargaining power may have strengthened during the epidemic, making them less inclined to take any job.

On Labor Day, federal unemployment benefits expired, affecting an estimated 7.5 million people and costing 2.1 million people their $300 weekly payments. Several Republican-led states slashed unemployment benefits sooner in an attempt to encourage job creation.