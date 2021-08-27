Weekend Hurricane Threat Forecast For The Gulf Coast; Track; Status. Tropical Storm Ida: Weekend Hurricane Threat Forecast For The Gulf Coast; Track; Status.

Tropical Storm Ida, the ninth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season in 2021, formed late Thursday in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to reach the northern half of the United States Gulf Coast over the weekend.

While weather experts believe it is too early to predict Ida’s impact, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that flooding rain, hurricane-force winds, and a potentially life-threatening storm surge are all possible in parts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi on Sunday and Monday, according to The Weather Channel.

The Gulf of Mexico has been devoid of storms in recent weeks, and forecasters are growing anxious due to extremely warm sea temperatures ranging from 86 degrees in deeper waters to 90 degrees near the Louisiana shore.

Tropical Storm Ida is now located in the western Caribbean Sea, little over 100 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. Ida is forecast to produce torrential rain and landslides to Jamaica, western Cuba, the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, and the Cayman Islands before heading into Louisiana.

According to CBS, several forecast models suggest that Ida will make landfall somewhere around western Louisiana this weekend. If the forecasts come true, Louisiana could reach hurricane levels similar to those seen during last year’s record-breaking hurricane season, which included Hurricanes Delta and Laura.

Tropical Storm Ida’s Current Status

As it passes through the Cayman Islands and advances across western Cuba on Friday, Tropical Storm Ida is expected to strengthen.