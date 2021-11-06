Weekend gales are expected, followed by a dip in temperatures, according to the Met Office.

Britain is in for a rainy and windy weekend, with warnings in place for gusts of up to 80 miles per hour, as well as snow and freezing temperatures in the Northern areas of the country.

Temperatures in the UK have risen dramatically this week, and people are now bracing themselves for showers and blustery conditions, with the worst of the gales hitting Scotland.

While temperatures are expected to reach double digits this weekend, the Mirror Online adds that freezing conditions are on the way, with the mercury dropping to -6 degrees Celsius by mid-November, accompanied with heavy snowfall.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for severe winds predicted in the north of Scotland until late Sunday afternoon.

It reads: “Winds will strengthen from the west to the north, bringing gusts of 60-70 mph, with gusts as high as 80 mph in exposed areas of northern Scotland.

“On Saturday evening, these winds blew across the Western Isles and north west mainland Scotland, then moved overnight and Sunday morning to the north east mainland and Orkney.” This, combined with high spring tides, should result in huge waves around the coastlines. Winds will progressively ease through the day on Sunday.” Locally, gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are possible as temperatures drop to around 7 degrees Celsius overnight tonight (November 6), however Merseyside is likely to stay dry for the rest of the weekend.

Wind and rain will also be present further south and into England, according to Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri.

“The greatest winds will be visible around the shores of northern Scotland,” he added, adding that a yellow wind warning would be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Away from the warning region, the weather will be blustery, with heavy rain diminishing as it moves southwards through Scotland and northern England. Glasgow will have heavy rain until the early afternoon, when better conditions, albeit with some showers, are forecast.

“Saturday will be windier, with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon and evening, continuing into Saturday night. On Sunday, though, the city will be drier.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”