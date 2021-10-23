Week 5 scores, results, and dances on Strictly Come Dancing.

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing returns, with celebrities competing for a spot in the Halloween special.

This weekend, Ugo Monye will perform the extremely difficult rumba to Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, and Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones will perform a samba to George Michael’s Faith on Saturday, following up their headline-making Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night.

Meanwhile, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden of McFly will perform a salsa to Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar, while chef John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform a Charleston to Edith Piaf’s Milord.

Rose Ayling-Ellis will perform a Viennese waltz with Giovanni Pernice to Alicia Keys’ Fallin’.

According to the BBC, Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

Instead, after her period of self-isolation is up, the comedian will return to the show the following week.

According to a spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing, “Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating in accordance with regulatory regulations.

“While Judi and Graziano will not be appearing on Strictly this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing regulations indicate that they will return the following week if all goes well.”

Leaderboard for Strictly Come Dancing: Week 5’s outcomes Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova were the first on the floor, dancing a Viennese waltz to his wife Sarah’s favorite song, Billy Joel’s She’s Always A Woman.

Walker was “very consistent, which is a good thing,” according to lead judge Shirley Ballas, who advised him to trust in himself more, while Craig Revel Horwood felt he lacked “flow” but commended his entire performance.

He scored 28 points out of a possible 40, their greatest total in the series so far.

The studio audience gave a standing ovation to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones for their fierce samba to George Michael’s Faith.

Craig Revel Horwood made the following observation: “I’m not sure if the gyrating was noticed. There was a great deal of gyrating going on.” Peaty was like “a giant glitterball,” according to Motsi Mabuse, and “I wouldn’t want to miss those hips in my life.”

“This was,” Anton Du Beke added, conflicted.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”