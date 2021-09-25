Week 1 results on Strictly Come Dancing as the live shows begin.

Celebrity contestants from Strictly Come Dancing stepped to the dance floor live for the first time on Saturday.

They will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, but no celebrities will be eliminated this week.

Instead, the judges’ scores will be carried over to the next week, when fans will vote for their favorite among the 15 couples.

Celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The first live performance will feature Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and professional Johannes Radebe, the show’s first male coupling, dancing to New Order’s Blue Monday.

Actor Greg Wise and partner Karen Hauer will do an American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s That’s Life, while McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will perform a cha-cha to Earth, Wind and Fire’s September.

A group routine performed by the professional dancers will also open the show.

On Saturday, September 25, at 7 p.m., BBC One will broadcast the first live show.

Results from Week 1 of Strictly Come Dancing

4,7,5,5 for a total of 21 points

The judges on Strictly Come Dancing have given McFly vocalist Tom Fletcher a score of 21.

During Saturday’s performance, he was the first celebrity to perform.

“It’s really challenging to go first,” Judge Shirley Ballas said, “and you did yourself honour with some of the footwork you did today.”

“If this is the standard you’re setting, I hope everyone else can follow it because it was really, really good,” she continued.

He was dancing with his professional partner Amy Dowden for the first time.

5,5,6,5 for a total of 21 points

3,5,5,5 for a total of 18 points

6/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7/7

3,5,5,4 for a total of 17 points