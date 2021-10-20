Weed Cookie is blamed for the death of the babysitter.

After sharing a marijuana cookie, a man in Pennsylvania is accused of stabbing the mother of the children he was babysitting.

According to authorities, Lavrius Watson, 26, was babysitting two children at the house of Elizabeth Bennett, 41, when the two agreed to share a marijuana cookie. After receiving a report of a domestic disturbance, authorities were dispatched to the site at 12:24 a.m.

Bennett’s body was found pushed up against the front door inside the property when cops from Rice, Wright, and Fairview townships arrived. According to a police press release, she had “visible severe injuries.”

Watson exited the house through the back door, covered in blood, and fainted on the lawn in front of officers, asking, “Why did I do that?” according to the Pocono Record.

According to court documents obtained by The Pocono Record, Watson called 911 himself to report “someone been slain.” After she got home after supper with one of her children, Watson allegedly informed police that he and Bennett split a cookie containing pot. He thought he was having a “adverse influence.” According to sources, Watson was visibly crying when he called 911, telling the operator that he killed a woman with a knife but couldn’t recall seeing the weapon or where he’d put it, and that he also requested an ambulance.

Watson reportedly informed the operator that one of the kids, a 10-year-old boy, was inside the house. At the time of the occurrence, the other youngster was not at home.

Watson told detectives he had an allergic response to the marijuana in the cookie, which prompted him to grab a kitchen knife and repeatedly stab Bennett, according to The Pocono Record.

Marijuana use, according to recent research, can sometimes lead to an increase in hostility or violence. Marijuana can also cause or aggravate psychosis and paranoia in certain people. Marijuana has been found in studies to cause paranoia, which can lead to serious violence.

However, many experts claim that marijuana does not raise the likelihood of aggressiveness and that the legalization of the drug has had no impact on homicide rates. Aggression was found to be lower among cannabis smokers and higher in non-smokers in a 2016 study from the Netherlands. This is a condensed version of the information.