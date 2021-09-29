Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a jackpot of $570 million.

The Powerball jackpot is $570 million for September 29th, 21. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever if it is won. If no one wins the jackpot, it will almost certainly become the sixth-largest Powerball prize ever for the Saturday drawing.

You can bookmark and return to this page to discover if you have the winning numbers for the massive jackpot. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, September 29th, is anticipated to be worth $570 million, with a cash option worth $410.1 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

Here are the winning numbers from the drawing on Monday night:

21-22-39-44-60 are the first five numbers. 12 is the Powerball. 2x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot on Monday, September 27th, was $545 million. There was no big prize winner, but a ticket sold in Virginia for the game’s second prize matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball. Because they paid an extra $1 for the Power Play, their second-prize ticket is worth $2 million instead of the usual $1 million.

Eight months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million. Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the 04/08/20 jackpot, was purchased in New Jersey. This is a condensed version of the information.