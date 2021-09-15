Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a jackpot of $432 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, September 15th, is $432 million. The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can bookmark and refresh this page to see if you have the winning numbers. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, September 15th, is anticipated to be $432 million, with a cash option of $313.5 million. According to organizers, the jackpot might rise if sales exceed lottery forecasts.

Here are the winning numbers from the drawing on Monday night:

37-40-50-61-63 are the first five. 21. Powerball 3x Power Play

The Powerball jackpot on Monday, September 13th, was $416 million. There was no grand prize winner, and no tickets for the game’s second-place prize of $1 million were sold that matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball.

Eight months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million. Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The last grand prize was $70 million, which was won with a ticket purchased in Michigan in the 02/12/20 drawing. The previous grand prize winner was on January 29, 2020. The $394 million grand prize ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Bonita Springs, Florida, with a cash option of $274.6 million.

