Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a jackpot of $264 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $264 million, with a cash-value option of $186.7 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $253 million jackpot on Monday (11/29/21) were 18-26-28-38-47, with a Powerball of 17. It was a 2x Power Play.

There was no grand prize winner on Monday, and no tickets for the game’s second prize of $1 million were sold that matched the first five white balls but not the red Powerball.

The most recent grand prize winner was a ticket sold in California on October 4, 2021, for a $699.8 million jackpot, which reset the game to the $20 million minimum.

In four Powerball games earlier this year, three jackpot winners were announced. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The last grand prize was $70 million, which was won with a ticket in the 02/12/20 drawing.