Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has a $132 million jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, November 3rd, is $132 million, and the drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 21st, is $132 million, with a cash-value option of $94.2 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $123 million jackpot on Monday (11/01/21) were 09-25-34-44-45, with a Powerball of 08. It was a 3x Power Play.

There was no grand prize winner on Monday, and no ticket for the game’s second prize of $1 million was sold that matched the first five white balls but not the red Powerball.

On October 4, 2021, a grand prize winner for the $699.8 million jackpot was announced for a ticket sold in California, bringing the game back to the $20 million minimum.

The previous Powerball grand prize winner was for a $286 million jackpot on Saturday, May 21. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. 03/27/21 was the previous Powerball grand-prize winner, with a prize pool of $238 million.

Nine months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

Prior to the last four winners, the last winning Powerball ticket for the $730 million jackpot was sold in Maryland on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The jackpot was the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The previous winning ticket, for a $169 million jackpot, was sold on August 12, 2020. That ticket was purchased in the state of Florida.

The game would normally reset to a $40 million minimum jackpot, but the COVID-19 epidemic led Powerball authorities to reduce the minimum jackpot in half, beginning with the 04/11/20 jackpot.

On June 10, 2020, the prior winning ticket was sold. The previous winning ticket, for the $190 million jackpot on 04/08/20, was purchased in New Jersey. The previous grand prize was $70 million, which was won on February 12, 2020.