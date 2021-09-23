The Washington Newsday
Wednesday, September 22nd’s National Lottery numbers.

Because no one won the top prize on Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday’s National Lottery draw is expected to be around £4 million.

According to Camelot, no one matched all six main numbers to win the top prize, nor did anyone match five numbers plus the bonus to win £1 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 21, 40, 44, 13, 52, and 33, with 09 as the bonus number.

The draw machine Arthur and a set of balls numbered 10 were utilized.

Thirty-four ticketholders matched five numbers for a £1,750 prize, while 2,697 matched four numbers for a £140 prize.

A total of 62,618 people won £30 apiece by matching three numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 20, 06, 11, 07, and 13, with 08 as the Thunderball number.

No one won the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball game, but two winners each received $5,000 for matching five numbers.

In the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five numbers to win the top prize of £350,000.

Two ticketholders each received four numbers, allowing them to claim £13,000.

