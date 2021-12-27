Weddings and funerals are slated to be excluded from any tighter security measures.

Boris Johnson will analyze covid data at a briefing today to see if any additional steps to tackle the threat of the Omicron version should be implemented.

Scientists have warned that, while the new variant appears to cause less severe illness, the number of cases and higher transmissibility mean that even a small increase in those requiring hospital treatment could overwhelm the NHS. However, according to The Times, Ministers are “increasingly optimistic, but cautiously optimistic” about the data.

“It’s not just that there’s a clear difference between instances and hospitalisations,” a Whitehall source observed, “but it’s also that when patients get to hospital, they tend to stay for less time.”

Weddings and funerals will be exempt from any new measures, according to The Times. Ministers believe that disrupting key life events should be avoided.

Boris Johnson will speak about the government’s next move at a press conference later today, after repeatedly stating that if more measures are needed to stop the spread of Omicron, he will not hesitate to act after Christmas.

Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty will participate in a virtual crunch meeting to review the most recent data.

The PM might give in to rebellious Conservatives’ demands for no further limits, or he could heed the recommendations of Government scientific experts, who advocate for tighter measures.

Conservative MPs vying to follow Prime Minister David Cameron have been told that supporting severe measures could jeopardize their chances of succeeding Mr Johnson.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps all came out against tough measures at the recent Cabinet meeting.

According to last week’s revelations in The Mirror, Mr Johnson is considering returning England to step two limitations for two weeks to one month.

Some scientists have long advocated for a circuit breaker shutdown, with Independent Sage claiming that it must be implemented before the holidays to have any effect on Omicron.