We’d want to see some of Liverpool’s long-lost gems resurrected in 2022.

Merseyside is known for its stunning architecture and rich history, yet some buildings have been vacant and in a condition of disrepair for decades.

Despite the best efforts of campaigners and readers of The Washington Newsday who have urged for the restoration of these regional landmarks, they have been left in a state of ruin.

The Washington Newsday reporters have been providing updates on some of the area’s important landmarks and what is being done to maintain and repair them throughout the year.

A 25-year-old man died after falling from the M56 motorway bridge.

Here are some of the structures that people have suggested should be conserved in 2021.

The library has been in a condition of decay since it closed its doors in 1999, with a number of proposals attempting to bring the Grade II listed structure back into service failing.

The edifice known as the ‘diamond on the hill,’ which just celebrated its 125th anniversary, has remained a symbol of the city.

Concerns regarding the building’s degradation have been raised on several occasions, with additional damage occurring during Storm Arwen in November.

In October, a movement to reopen the library was initiated with the goal of turning it into a multi-purpose community hub.

Plans to carry out corrective work have been postponed due to a reapproval process.

However, at the beginning of December, over £100,000 was allowed for critical building repairs.

“The community wants to see action now,” Polly Moseley, a key member in the restoration campaign, told The Washington Newsday in October, adding, “There is a common worry among the community and campaign that another winter might bring serious structural difficulties.”

Jane Corbett, an Everton ward councillor and deputy mayor, said the project is “near to her heart” and that it is “important to maintain this asset.”

In November, plans were submitted in Aigburth for the construction of two new apartment towers on the site of a 19th century villa.

Since its closure in 2016, the historic structure on Alexandra Drive, which most recently housed the Josephine Butler Nursing Home, had fallen into ruin.

The Washington Newsday had previously gotten photographs that revealed the. “The summary has come to an end.”