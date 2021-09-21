We’d want to hear about your experiences attempting to get a doctor’s appointment.

At the best of times, getting an appointment with your doctor can be tough.

There are a lot of people who need to see their doctor for various reasons, and getting in touch with your local GP surgery over the phone might be difficult at times.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, this has become even more challenging, making it even more difficult to schedule an appointment.

Our doctors are under increasing strain, and there is an ever-growing list of patients waiting for an appointment.

Have you recently had trouble getting an appointment with your primary care physician?

Are you unable to contact your surgery first thing in the morning in order to schedule an appointment?

Have you tried the online doctor’s service?

Take our survey to tell us what you think about the current scenario when attempting to get an appointment with your doctor.

If you are having trouble viewing the survey, please click here.