We’d like to know who the greatest Scousers have ever been.

We’d like to hear about the inspirational Scousers who have inspired, moved, and entertained you over the years.

The ECHO has produced a list of the great and excellent, reflecting the diverse groups, customs, and generations that make up the city.

To begin, there are the well-known names like Ken Dodd and Ricky Tomlinson, who are known to millions of people.

Jimmy Tarbuck and Gerry Marsden represent the golden era of Liverpool’s showbiz generation. The Fab Four, together with their manager Brian Epstein, are also present, having won the world of pop with The Beatles.

There are legends from the past, such as Dixie Dean, more recent heroes, such as Steven Gerrard, and current stars, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, in the world of sport. Local boxers John Conteh and Tony Bellew represent the sport of boxing.

Beryl Bainbridge, Sue Johnston, Phil Redmond, Frank Cotterell Boyce, Stephen Graham, Paul McGann, and Alexei Sayle are among those who have contributed to the city’s arts and culture.

Holly Johnson, the frontwoman of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Ian McCulloch, and Ian Broudie are among the city’s popstars.

Actress Jodie Comer and broadcaster Sam Quek are among the new generation of young women who are promoting the city to a global audience.

Leonard Rossiter and Kenny Everett, two of the city’s forgotten funny men from the 1970s and 1980s, are also present.

Denise Fergus and Gee Walker, for example, are inspirational women who have suffered unthinkable tragedy.

