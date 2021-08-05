Weather in the United Kingdom: Exact Time Rain is expected to stop in Liverpool, according to the Met Office.

The searing temperatures we experienced during the July heatwave have drastically decreased this week.

Heavy rain has pelted Merseyside, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for the area, citing the risk of floods and transportation disruption.

Despite the fact that the weather warning has been cancelled, Liverpool has had another gloomy day so far today, with rain showers dominating the skies.

The heavy rain is expected to last until 10 a.m., when the risk of rain will drop to 20%, according to the Met Office.

However, the respite in the rain will only be temporary, as showers are expected to begin at 12 p.m. and remain until 2 p.m.

Rain will return at intervals throughout the day until 4 p.m., followed by a steady period of showers from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the remainder of Friday, the temperature is expected to stay warm, hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Friday’s hour-by-hour forecast

8 a.m.: Heavy rain with a 95% chance of rain – 12 a.m.

9 a.m.: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain – 13 degrees Celsius

10 a.m.: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain – 13 C

11 a.m.: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain – 13 C

12 p.m.: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain – 13 degrees Celsius

1 p.m.: Light rain with a 40% chance of showers – 14 C

2 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 15 °C

3 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 16 °C

4 p.m.: Light rain with a 40% chance of showers – 16 C

5 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 16 °C

Light rain with a 50% chance of rain around 6 p.m. – 16 C

7 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 40% chance of rain – 16 C

8 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 16 C

9 p.m.: Light rain with a 50% chance of rain – 16 degrees Celsius

10 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 16 °C

11 p.m.: Cloudy with a 10% probability of rain – 16 °C