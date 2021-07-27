Weather in the United Kingdom: An hour-by-hour forecast reveals when a storm may hit Liverpool.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today, as thunderstorms are expected to impact Liverpool.

In recent weeks, the UK has been blessed with beautiful weather as part of a July heatwave, with temperatures reaching as high as 30°C in certain parts of the country.

However, analysts now anticipate that the bright streak will come to an end, with showers expected across most of the UK, including Merseyside.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have been issued a yellow warning for the entire North West region, as there is a risk of flooding and transportation disruption.

The weather warning goes into effect at 9 a.m., but rain isn’t predicted to hit Merseyside until 12 p.m.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the day, with a 40% chance of precipitation and light rain at 2 p.m. At 7 p.m., this will climb to 50%, before returning to 30% for the remainder of the evening beginning at 9 p.m.

The temperature will continue warm throughout Tuesday, with temperatures hovering slightly below 20°C.

Today’s Liverpool weather forecast is as follows:

6 a.m.: Cloudy with a 5% chance of rain – 17 C

7 a.m.: Cloudy with a 5% chance of rain – 17 C

8 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 a.m.

9 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 °C

10 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 °C

11 a.m.: Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain – 18 °C

12 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 19 C

1 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 19 C

2 p.m.: Light rain with a 40% chance of showers – 19 C

3 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 19 C

4 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 19 C

5 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 19 C

Light rain with a 40% chance of rain around 6 p.m. – 18 C

Light rain with a 50% chance of rain around 7 p.m. – 18 C

8 p.m.: Light rain with a 50% chance of showers – 18 C

9 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 18 C

10 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 17 C

11 p.m.: Light rain shower with a 30% chance of rain – 17 C